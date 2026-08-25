Monerium GBP emoney Price Today

The live Monerium GBP emoney (GBPE) price today is $ 1.36, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBPE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.36 per GBPE.

Monerium GBP emoney currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 508,982, with a circulating supply of 373.36K GBPE. During the last 24 hours, GBPE traded between $ 1.36 (low) and $ 1.37 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 53.28, while the all-time low was $ 1.21.

In short-term performance, GBPE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.86K.

Monerium GBP emoney (GBPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 508.98K$ 508.98K $ 508.98K Volume (24H) $ 4.86K$ 4.86K $ 4.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 508.98K$ 508.98K $ 508.98K Circulation Supply 373.36K 373.36K 373.36K Total Supply 373,355.12 373,355.12 373,355.12

The current Market Cap of Monerium GBP emoney is $ 508.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.86K. The circulating supply of GBPE is 373.36K, with a total supply of 373355.12. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 508.98K.