Momus ai Price Today

The live Momus ai (MOMUS) price today is $ 0, with a 10.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOMUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOMUS.

Momus ai currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,823, with a circulating supply of 799.89M MOMUS. During the last 24 hours, MOMUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOMUS moved -0.74% in the last hour and +37.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Momus ai (MOMUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.82K$ 30.82K $ 30.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.53K$ 38.53K $ 38.53K Circulation Supply 799.89M 799.89M 799.89M Total Supply 999,893,493.4748056 999,893,493.4748056 999,893,493.4748056

The current Market Cap of Momus ai is $ 30.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOMUS is 799.89M, with a total supply of 999893493.4748056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.53K.