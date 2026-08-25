Moltifi Price Today

The live Moltifi (MOLTIFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOLTIFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOLTIFI.

Moltifi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 369,994, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MOLTIFI. During the last 24 hours, MOLTIFI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOLTIFI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.98.

Moltifi (MOLTIFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.99K$ 369.99K $ 369.99K Volume (24H) $ 5.98$ 5.98 $ 5.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.99K$ 369.99K $ 369.99K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moltifi is $ 369.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.98. The circulating supply of MOLTIFI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.99K.