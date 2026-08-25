What is today's price of Moltbook (MOLT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.53%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MOLT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MOLT is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Moltbook?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MOLT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Moltbook today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦590785027.50206586024000, positioning Moltbook at rank #3699 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MOLT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Moltbook?

The recent price movement of 3.53% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed,Bankr Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.