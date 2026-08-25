About MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals Molly Analytics is a platform for project evaluation and portfolio management, designed to empower investors with insights and risk management tools. By leveraging AI agents, data intelligence, and advanced risk assessment technologies, the platform democratizes access to essential data, enabling both novice and experienced investors to make informed decisions.

What makes MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals unique The platform utilizes a network of agents and worker nodes to aggregate data from diverse sources, including market and pricing data, X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and more. This comprehensive approach provides a holistic view of projects, enriched with sentiment analysis. Molly Analytics benchmarks and analyzes this data against other projects in the ecosystem, offering users actionable insights.

What MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals can be used for Investors can interact with the platform through Discord and Telegram terminals, allowing them to query data and explore deeper insights seamlessly.

What is the current live price of MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals?

MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 10.41% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MOLLY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7706, supported by a market capitalization of ₦20810909.4389594169548000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.