MollarsToken Price Today

The live MollarsToken (MOLLARS) price today is $ 0.00791299, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOLLARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00791299 per MOLLARS.

MollarsToken currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,384, with a circulating supply of 8.26M MOLLARS. During the last 24 hours, MOLLARS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.542738, while the all-time low was $ 0.00481125.

In short-term performance, MOLLARS moved -- in the last hour and +29.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.30.

MollarsToken (MOLLARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.38K$ 65.38K $ 65.38K Volume (24H) $ 4.30$ 4.30 $ 4.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.38K$ 65.38K $ 65.38K Circulation Supply 8.26M 8.26M 8.26M Total Supply 8,262,932.0 8,262,932.0 8,262,932.0

The current Market Cap of MollarsToken is $ 65.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.30. The circulating supply of MOLLARS is 8.26M, with a total supply of 8262932.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.38K.