Modefi Price Today

The live Modefi (MOD) price today is $ 0.02251501, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02251501 per MOD.

Modefi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 361,969, with a circulating supply of 16.08M MOD. During the last 24 hours, MOD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.00127822.

In short-term performance, MOD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.06.

Modefi (MOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.97K$ 361.97K $ 361.97K Volume (24H) $ 7.06$ 7.06 $ 7.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 495.33K$ 495.33K $ 495.33K Circulation Supply 16.08M 16.08M 16.08M Total Supply 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Modefi is $ 361.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.06. The circulating supply of MOD is 16.08M, with a total supply of 22000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495.33K.