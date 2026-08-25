Which blockchain network does Mode run on?

Mode operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MODE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.78% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Mode belong to?

Mode falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Mode Ecosystem,Optimism Superchain Ecosystem,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare MODE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Mode?

Its market capitalization is ₦743275771.07251868008000, placing the asset at rank #3442. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MODE is currently circulating?

There are 7733333334.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Mode today?

Over the past day, MODE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Mode fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.