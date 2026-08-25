Mochi Market (MOMA) Tokenomics Learn more about Mochi Market (MOMA) tokenomics and view project details below

What is the allocation for Mochi Market (MOMA)?

The Initial token distribution of MOMA is as follows: 5.00% is allocated to Private Sale 1.50% is allocated to Public Sale 18.00% is allocated to Team and Advisors 16.00% is allocated to Development Funds 23.00% is allocated to Ecosystem Funds 35.00% is allocated to Staking Rewards 1.50% is allocated to DEX Liquidity

What is the supply schedule for Mochi Market (MOMA)?

The initial token launch date for MOMA is 25 April 2021. The maximum supply of this token is capped at 100,000,000 with an inflationary type emission rate since genesis. The supply of MOMA is expected to be fully vested by Feb 2026.

What are the funding rounds for Mochi Market (MOMA)?

$150,000 was raised in the Public Sale on Apr 2021, with an average price of $0.005 $500,000 was raised in the Private Round on Apr 2021, with an average price of $0.01 Source: DAO Maker Last Updated: 3 Aug 2022

What is the current trading price of Mochi Market?

Mochi Market (MOMA) is currently priced at ₦1.4282314898115296564000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Mochi Market's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MOMA?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Mochi Market's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5704 with a market capitalization of ₦52947360.63234435608000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MOMA?

With 37071603.53914231 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Mochi Market's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Mochi Market stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, MOMA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.