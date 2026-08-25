Moaner Melter Slime Price Today

The live Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOANER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOANER.

Moaner Melter Slime currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,025, with a circulating supply of 420.69B MOANER. During the last 24 hours, MOANER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOANER moved -- in the last hour and +36.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.03K$ 22.03K $ 22.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.03K$ 22.03K $ 22.03K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moaner Melter Slime is $ 22.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOANER is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.03K.