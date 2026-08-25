What is MNet Continuum about?

MNet Continuum, developed by the BitCountry team, is a scaled blockchain designed to make blockchain technology accessible and engaging for a broader audience. It is built to create a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem, serving as a robust platform for developers with support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on the network.

What makes MNet Continuum unique?

MNet Continuum stands out with its core components, including a versatile blockchain that supports both EVM and WASM smart contracts, the Bit.Country super app offering a metaverse-like experience with land economies, 2.5D/3D spaces, and a marketplace, the innovative Bit Avatar for social interaction, the SP Protocol for community earning, and the ESE Framework SDK for streamlined multichain application development. Additionally, the native coin NUUM serves multiple utilities, including transaction fees, governance, and universal currency, with stakers receiving early access to new projects and grants for AI, DePIN, and Re-staking innovations.

What can MNet Continuum be used for?

MNet Continuum can be used for creating decentralized applications, participating in a metaverse-like environment with land economies and NFT trading, social interaction through Bit Avatars, community earning via the SP Protocol, and developing rich multichain applications with the ESE Framework SDK. It also serves as a platform for governance and innovation through its native coin NUUM and grants program.

What is today's price of MNet Continuum (NUUM)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.39%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of NUUM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of NUUM is 177515626.56471682, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own MNet Continuum?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of NUUM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of MNet Continuum today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦203422113.51753025924000, positioning MNet Continuum at rank #4953 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is NUUM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of MNet Continuum?

The recent price movement of 6.39% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.