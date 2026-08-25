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The live MNet Continuum price today is 0 USD.NUUM market cap is 149,783 USD. Track real-time NUUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MNet Continuum price today is 0 USD.NUUM market cap is 149,783 USD. Track real-time NUUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MNet Continuum Logo

MNet Continuum Price (NUUM)

Unlisted

1 NUUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00084071
$0.00084071$0.00084071
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MNet Continuum (NUUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:56:57 (UTC+8)

MNet Continuum Price Today

The live MNet Continuum (NUUM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUUM.

MNet Continuum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,783, with a circulating supply of 177.52M NUUM. During the last 24 hours, NUUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.603414, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUUM moved +0.30% in the last hour and +32.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 419.30.

MNet Continuum (NUUM) Market Information

$ 149.78K
$ 149.78K$ 149.78K

$ 419.30
$ 419.30$ 419.30

$ 843.76K
$ 843.76K$ 843.76K

177.52M
177.52M 177.52M

999,985,829.0548527
999,985,829.0548527 999,985,829.0548527

The current Market Cap of MNet Continuum is $ 149.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 419.30. The circulating supply of NUUM is 177.52M, with a total supply of 999985829.0548527. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 843.76K.

MNet Continuum Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.603414
$ 0.603414$ 0.603414

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.30%

+6.39%

+32.29%

+32.29%

Price Prediction for MNet Continuum

MNet Continuum (NUUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NUUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MNet Continuum (NUUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MNet Continuum could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MNet Continuum will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NUUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MNet Continuum Price Prediction.

What is MNet Continuum (NUUM)

MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM

  • Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network
  • Governance token
  • Universal currency in the Core components
  • NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MNet Continuum

What is MNet Continuum about?

MNet Continuum, developed by the BitCountry team, is a scaled blockchain designed to make blockchain technology accessible and engaging for a broader audience. It is built to create a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem, serving as a robust platform for developers with support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on the network.

What makes MNet Continuum unique?

MNet Continuum stands out with its core components, including a versatile blockchain that supports both EVM and WASM smart contracts, the Bit.Country super app offering a metaverse-like experience with land economies, 2.5D/3D spaces, and a marketplace, the innovative Bit Avatar for social interaction, the SP Protocol for community earning, and the ESE Framework SDK for streamlined multichain application development. Additionally, the native coin NUUM serves multiple utilities, including transaction fees, governance, and universal currency, with stakers receiving early access to new projects and grants for AI, DePIN, and Re-staking innovations.

What can MNet Continuum be used for?

MNet Continuum can be used for creating decentralized applications, participating in a metaverse-like environment with land economies and NFT trading, social interaction through Bit Avatars, community earning via the SP Protocol, and developing rich multichain applications with the ESE Framework SDK. It also serves as a platform for governance and innovation through its native coin NUUM and grants program.

What is today's price of MNet Continuum (NUUM)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.39%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of NUUM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of NUUM is 177515626.56471682, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own MNet Continuum?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of NUUM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of MNet Continuum today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦203422113.51753025924000, positioning MNet Continuum at rank #4953 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is NUUM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of MNet Continuum?

The recent price movement of 6.39% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MNet Continuum

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:56:57 (UTC+8)

MNet Continuum (NUUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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