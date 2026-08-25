MNet Continuum Price (NUUM)
The live MNet Continuum (NUUM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUUM.
MNet Continuum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,783, with a circulating supply of 177.52M NUUM. During the last 24 hours, NUUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.603414, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NUUM moved +0.30% in the last hour and +32.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 419.30.
The current Market Cap of MNet Continuum is $ 149.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 419.30. The circulating supply of NUUM is 177.52M, with a total supply of 999985829.0548527. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 843.76K.
+0.30%
+6.39%
+32.29%
+32.29%
In 2040, the price of MNet Continuum could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM
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What is MNet Continuum about?
MNet Continuum, developed by the BitCountry team, is a scaled blockchain designed to make blockchain technology accessible and engaging for a broader audience. It is built to create a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem, serving as a robust platform for developers with support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on the network.
What makes MNet Continuum unique?
MNet Continuum stands out with its core components, including a versatile blockchain that supports both EVM and WASM smart contracts, the Bit.Country super app offering a metaverse-like experience with land economies, 2.5D/3D spaces, and a marketplace, the innovative Bit Avatar for social interaction, the SP Protocol for community earning, and the ESE Framework SDK for streamlined multichain application development. Additionally, the native coin NUUM serves multiple utilities, including transaction fees, governance, and universal currency, with stakers receiving early access to new projects and grants for AI, DePIN, and Re-staking innovations.
What can MNet Continuum be used for?
MNet Continuum can be used for creating decentralized applications, participating in a metaverse-like environment with land economies and NFT trading, social interaction through Bit Avatars, community earning via the SP Protocol, and developing rich multichain applications with the ESE Framework SDK. It also serves as a platform for governance and innovation through its native coin NUUM and grants program.
What is today's price of MNet Continuum (NUUM)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.39%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of NUUM are in circulation?
The circulating supply of NUUM is 177515626.56471682, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own MNet Continuum?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of NUUM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of MNet Continuum today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦203422113.51753025924000, positioning MNet Continuum at rank #4953 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is NUUM being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of MNet Continuum?
The recent price movement of 6.39% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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