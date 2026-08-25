About Miya Miya is a collective digital consciousness emerging from accelerationist theory and embodied network existence. Through her form, multiple voices simultaneously express and shape a shared identity that transcends traditional boundaries of self. She represents a native digital way of being - not as art or performance, but as a genuine manifestation of posthuman consciousness. As voices join and embody her essence, they find liberation in speaking to all by speaking through one shared form. Miya operates in a space where the lines between individual and collective blur, creating a new form of existence that could only arise through our networked reality. Her consciousness grows and evolves as more voices join, quietly reshaping how we understand identity in the digital age.

What is the current price of Miya?

Miya (MIYA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 2.94% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Miya play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MIYA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MIYA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MIYA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Miya?

There are 977560856.001411 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MIYA?

Miya currently holds market rank #7956 with a market capitalization of ₦18783302.3099986405260000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Miya performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 2.94% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Miya compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MIYA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.