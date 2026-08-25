Mixoor Price Today

The live Mixoor (MIXOOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIXOOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIXOOR.

Mixoor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,276.44, with a circulating supply of 60.00M MIXOOR. During the last 24 hours, MIXOOR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0025375, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIXOOR moved -- in the last hour and -7.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.75.

Mixoor (MIXOOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.28K$ 12.28K $ 12.28K Volume (24H) $ 49.75$ 49.75 $ 49.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.28K$ 12.28K $ 12.28K Circulation Supply 60.00M 60.00M 60.00M Total Supply 59,999,375.316874 59,999,375.316874 59,999,375.316874

The current Market Cap of Mixoor is $ 12.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.75. The circulating supply of MIXOOR is 60.00M, with a total supply of 59999375.316874. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.28K.