What is MixMarvel about?

MixMarvel is a blockchain-based application-publishing platform and content community dedicated to providing a one-stop solution for both users and developers since its inception in 2017. It offers the best content while also delivering a layer-2 cross-chain solution called Rocket Protocol, which is ideal for large and medium-sized interactive applications. This protocol is fully compatible with Ethereum EVM and mainstream NFT protocols, supporting both NFT eco wallets and blockchain explorers.

What is the real-time price of MixMarvel today?

The live price of MixMarvel stands at ₦, moving -0.01% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MIX?

MIX has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is MixMarvel showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MIX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MIX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of MixMarvel?

With a market cap of ₦23029426.3941164855432000, MixMarvel is ranked #7598, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MIX seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does MixMarvel compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦198.41339587498970660000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MIX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (10000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.