Mittens Price Today

The live Mittens (MITTENS) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current MITTENS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MITTENS.

Mittens currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 255,808, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MITTENS. During the last 24 hours, MITTENS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01277799, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MITTENS moved +0.80% in the last hour and +26.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.58K.

Mittens (MITTENS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 255.81K$ 255.81K $ 255.81K Volume (24H) $ 20.58K$ 20.58K $ 20.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 255.81K$ 255.81K $ 255.81K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,852.35 999,999,852.35 999,999,852.35

The current Market Cap of Mittens is $ 255.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.58K. The circulating supply of MITTENS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999852.35. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 255.81K.