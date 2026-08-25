What is Mithrandir Token about?

The MITHR Token is designed to reward individuals for taking care of the earth's ecosystem and conducting educational actions on decentralized finance. The project aims to provide added value to the crypto ecosystem by promoting environmental care and educational initiatives.

What can Mithrandir Token be used for?

MITHR Token can be used to reward individuals for planting trees, giving educational talks, and other eco-friendly and educational activities. It can also be exchanged for accommodations, services, goods, and traded on platforms like MinSwap.

What makes Mithrandir Token unique?

MITHR Token has real utility, allowing users to exchange it for various goods and services such as nights in sustainable cabins, books/eBooks from Imaginante publishing house, and trading on platforms like MinSwap.

What is the current trading price of Mithrandir Token?

Mithrandir Token (MITHR) is currently priced at ₦1.6645158432413575708000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Mithrandir Token's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Cardano Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MITHR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Mithrandir Token's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5867 with a market capitalization of ₦46232854.11804921176000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MITHR?

With 27775270.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Mithrandir Token's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Mithrandir Token stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Cardano Ecosystem tokens, MITHR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.