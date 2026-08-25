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The live MIST price today is 0 USD.霞 market cap is 29,259 USD. Track real-time 霞 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MIST price today is 0 USD.霞 market cap is 29,259 USD. Track real-time 霞 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MIST Logo

MIST Price (霞)

Unlisted

1 霞 to USD Live Price:

$0.00002933
$0.00002933$0.00002933
+6.86%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MIST (霞) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:55:03 (UTC+8)

MIST Price Today

The live MIST (霞) price today is $ 0, with a 6.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current 霞 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 霞.

MIST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,259, with a circulating supply of 999.33M 霞. During the last 24 hours, 霞 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03621119, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 霞 moved -0.70% in the last hour and +31.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MIST (霞) Market Information

$ 29.26K
$ 29.26K$ 29.26K

--
----

$ 29.26K
$ 29.26K$ 29.26K

999.33M
999.33M 999.33M

999,331,964.518637
999,331,964.518637 999,331,964.518637

The current Market Cap of MIST is $ 29.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 霞 is 999.33M, with a total supply of 999331964.518637. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.26K.

MIST Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03621119
$ 0.03621119$ 0.03621119

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.70%

+6.62%

+31.97%

+31.97%

Price Prediction for MIST

MIST (霞) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 霞 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MIST (霞) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MIST could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MIST will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 霞 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MIST Price Prediction.

What is MIST (霞)

$Mist: AI-Driven, Community-Owned Cryptocurrency

$Mist is an innovative, community-governed cryptocurrency that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized control to create a unique and forward-thinking digital asset. Powered by the advanced AI16Z technology model, $Mist is designed to offer both strong community involvement and AI-enhanced operations, setting a new standard in the blockchain space.

Key Features:

Community-Driven Governance: $Mist is a fully decentralized token where the community of holders plays a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction. All major decisions, developments, and initiatives are voted on and executed by the community, ensuring a transparent and participatory ecosystem. AI-Powered Social Media Management: One of $Mist’s key innovations is its integration of AI into the project’s marketing and communication efforts. The official $Mist Twitter account is fully managed by AI, using advanced algorithms to curate content, engage with followers, and optimize outreach efforts. This AI-powered approach ensures consistent messaging and enhances the project’s visibility and engagement across social platforms. Explosive Market Performance: $Mist has gained rapid traction in the cryptocurrency market, with over $100 million in trading volume within its first 24 hours of launch and more than 10,000 holders. This strong initial performance highlights the project’s potential for continued growth and widespread adoption. Vision for Long-Term Growth: $Mist is focused on building a sustainable and robust ecosystem. With the combination of AI-driven technology and decentralized governance, the token is positioned to scale significantly and achieve strong performance in the broader cryptocurrency market

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MIST (霞) Resource

Official Website

About MIST

What is Mist about?

Mist is an NFT Action RPG Game ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers an immersive in-game environment with 5 playable classes, in-game NFT items that enhance character abilities, and features like farming and staking. The Mist Token serves as the in-game currency for the Mist Universe, used for both in-game transactions and purchasing NFTs.

What is the current price of MIST?

MIST is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 6.62% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MIST is ₦49.1788574323177967332000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of 霞 today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦39737003.66135955252000, placing the asset at rank #6996 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MIST's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with 霞.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999331964.518637 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MIST fall under?

MIST is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact 霞's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables 霞 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MIST

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:55:03 (UTC+8)

MIST (霞) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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