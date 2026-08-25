What is Mist about?

Mist is an NFT Action RPG Game ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers an immersive in-game environment with 5 playable classes, in-game NFT items that enhance character abilities, and features like farming and staking. The Mist Token serves as the in-game currency for the Mist Universe, used for both in-game transactions and purchasing NFTs.

What is the current price of MIST?

MIST is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 6.62% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MIST is ₦49.1788574323177967332000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of 霞 today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦39737003.66135955252000, placing the asset at rank #6996 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MIST's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with 霞.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999331964.518637 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MIST fall under?

MIST is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact 霞's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables 霞 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.