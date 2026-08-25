What is Miss Kaka about?

Miss Kaka ($KAKA) is the super cute teddy dog of Binance founder Yi He, now immortalized as the latest meme coin sensation! Inspired by the charm and playfulness of Miss Kaka herself, $KAKA is more than just a token—it’s a community-driven movement bringing together dog lovers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto fans alike.

What makes Miss Kaka unique?

With fun utilities, viral potential, and a strong Binance connection, $KAKA is set to become the next big thing in the meme coin space. Get ready to wag, woof, and win with Miss Kaka ($KAKA)! ????????

How much is Miss Kaka worth right now?

Miss Kaka is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 7.41% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KAKA going up or down today?

KAKA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme ecosystem.

How popular is Miss Kaka today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KAKA.

What makes Miss Kaka different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category and built on the -- network, KAKA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KAKA exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Miss Kaka's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2.6920227594064622104000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.