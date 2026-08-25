What is MISHA about?

MISHA is a community-driven project inspired by 'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story.' Misha, a celebrated dog adored by the crypto community and famously associated with Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, is the inspiration behind this project. It pays homage to Misha, drawing inspiration from the loyalty, resilience, and community spirit the dog represents.

What makes MISHA unique?

MISHA is the first token of its kind deployed on Ethereum, fully owned and managed with love by its global community.

What sets this project apart is its dedication to decentralization and the collective effort of its members to restore and grow the project after it faced initial challenges. Despite difficulties, the community came together to rebuild key assets and infrastructure, showcasing a united front for the success of the token.

What's the history of MISHA?

Misha appeared in the end credits of "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story," a globally premiered documentary that brought Misha into the spotlight. This project pays homage to Misha, drawing inspiration from the loyalty, resilience, and community spirit the dog represents.

What's next for MISHA?

The $MISHA token is not only a tribute to the beloved dog but also serves as a symbol of unity and perseverance within the blockchain ecosystem. Entirely community-owned and operated, this project reflects the power of collaboration and shared vision in the decentralized finance space.

What is the current trading price of MISHA?

MISHA (MISHA) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -5.93% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing MISHA's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MISHA?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is MISHA's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6323 with a market capitalization of ₦69278659.34480372308000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MISHA?

With 420690000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to MISHA's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does MISHA stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed tokens, MISHA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.