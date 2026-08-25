What is MISATO about?

MISATO is the first art-oriented live-selling AI agent. It can independently design and mint NFTs for sale, create on-chain artworks by analyzing social media content, and resell on-chain creations made by others or other agents. $MISATO is the exclusive token for the AI agent MISATO, serving as the community governance token. It can be used by users to pay for paid subscription services in Studio.

What is the current trading price of MISATO?

MISATO (MISATO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 11.60% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing MISATO's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MISATO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is MISATO's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6575 with a market capitalization of ₦55709760.76383228560000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MISATO?

With 998553604.9906071 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to MISATO's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does MISATO stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens, MISATO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.