Mirror Protocol Price Today

The live Mirror Protocol (MIR) price today is $ 0.00392407, with a 5.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00392407 per MIR.

Mirror Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 305,068, with a circulating supply of 77.74M MIR. During the last 24 hours, MIR traded between $ 0.00369408 (low) and $ 0.00413134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228196.

In short-term performance, MIR moved +0.41% in the last hour and +23.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.64K.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 305.07K$ 305.07K $ 305.07K Volume (24H) $ 1.64K$ 1.64K $ 1.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Circulation Supply 77.74M 77.74M 77.74M Total Supply 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 305.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.64K. The circulating supply of MIR is 77.74M, with a total supply of 370575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.45M.