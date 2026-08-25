Mintly Price Today

The live Mintly (MLY) price today is $ 0, with a 38.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MLY.

Mintly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,541, with a circulating supply of 420.00M MLY. During the last 24 hours, MLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00348101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MLY moved +0.43% in the last hour and +84.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.59K.

Mintly (MLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.54K$ 107.54K $ 107.54K Volume (24H) $ 6.59K$ 6.59K $ 6.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 256.05K$ 256.05K $ 256.05K Circulation Supply 420.00M 420.00M 420.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mintly is $ 107.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.59K. The circulating supply of MLY is 420.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 256.05K.