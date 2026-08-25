What is Minted about?

Minted.network is a decentralized NFT platform that serves as a digital bazaar for discovering, trading, and finding NFT gems. It is native to Ethereum and Cronos, aiming to provide tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities without technical complexities.

What makes Minted unique?

Minted offers several unique features, including self-custodial trading, multi-chain support for Ethereum and Cronos, a native $MTD token designed to incentivize long-term supporters, and a security-first approach with fully audited smart contracts by Blocksec.

What's the history of Minted?

Minted concluded its public sale on August 10th, 2022, and $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance.

What can Minted be used for?

Minted can be used for trading NFTs, earning rewards through listing and staking, and participating in platform governance. It also provides tools for collection owners to manage and offer utilities to their communities.

What's next for Minted?

Minted plans to expand its platform with features such as a launchpad and rewards systems, including listing and staking opportunities. The $MTD token may also be used for governance in the future.

What is Minted's current price?

Minted trades at ₦2.4308713723446067692000, reflecting a price movement of 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MTD?

With a market cap of ₦450216896.94617090056000, MTD is ranked #3979 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Minted generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MTD?

There are 185207721.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Minted fluctuated between ₦2.3356405477527023356000 and ₦2.464566135010396116000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Minted compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦869.68341838735178136000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MTD?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MTD behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.