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The live Minted price today is 0.00178989 USD.MTD market cap is 331,502 USD. Track real-time MTD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Minted price today is 0.00178989 USD.MTD market cap is 331,502 USD. Track real-time MTD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Minted Price (MTD)

Unlisted

1 MTD to USD Live Price:

$0.00178349
$0.00178349$0.00178349
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Minted (MTD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:53:16 (UTC+8)

Minted Price Today

The live Minted (MTD) price today is $ 0.00178989, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00178989 per MTD.

Minted currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 331,502, with a circulating supply of 185.21M MTD. During the last 24 hours, MTD traded between $ 0.00171977 (low) and $ 0.0018147 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.640362, while the all-time low was $ 0.00107162.

In short-term performance, MTD moved +0.37% in the last hour and +21.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 977.43.

Minted (MTD) Market Information

$ 331.50K
$ 331.50K$ 331.50K

$ 977.43
$ 977.43$ 977.43

$ 1.79M
$ 1.79M$ 1.79M

185.21M
185.21M 185.21M

999,999,988.9564211
999,999,988.9564211 999,999,988.9564211

The current Market Cap of Minted is $ 331.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 977.43. The circulating supply of MTD is 185.21M, with a total supply of 999999988.9564211. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79M.

Minted Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00171977
$ 0.00171977$ 0.00171977
24H Low
$ 0.0018147
$ 0.0018147$ 0.0018147
24H High

$ 0.00171977
$ 0.00171977$ 0.00171977

$ 0.0018147
$ 0.0018147$ 0.0018147

$ 0.640362
$ 0.640362$ 0.640362

$ 0.00107162
$ 0.00107162$ 0.00107162

+0.37%

+0.87%

+21.76%

+21.76%

Price Prediction for Minted

Minted (MTD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MTD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Minted (MTD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Minted could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Minted will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MTD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Minted Price Prediction.

What is Minted (MTD)

Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners.

Minted™ provide these key functions:

  1. Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs.
  2. Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos.
  3. Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform.
  4. Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec.

Minted offers below main features:

  • Launchpad
  • Rewards:
  1. Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime
  2. Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards

Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform.

There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month)

Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf

  • Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022
  • $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Minted

What is Minted about?

Minted.network is a decentralized NFT platform that serves as a digital bazaar for discovering, trading, and finding NFT gems. It is native to Ethereum and Cronos, aiming to provide tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities without technical complexities.

What makes Minted unique?

Minted offers several unique features, including self-custodial trading, multi-chain support for Ethereum and Cronos, a native $MTD token designed to incentivize long-term supporters, and a security-first approach with fully audited smart contracts by Blocksec.

What's the history of Minted?

Minted concluded its public sale on August 10th, 2022, and $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance.

What can Minted be used for?

Minted can be used for trading NFTs, earning rewards through listing and staking, and participating in platform governance. It also provides tools for collection owners to manage and offer utilities to their communities.

What's next for Minted?

Minted plans to expand its platform with features such as a launchpad and rewards systems, including listing and staking opportunities. The $MTD token may also be used for governance in the future.

What is Minted's current price?

Minted trades at ₦2.4308713723446067692000, reflecting a price movement of 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MTD?

With a market cap of ₦450216896.94617090056000, MTD is ranked #3979 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Minted generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MTD?

There are 185207721.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Minted fluctuated between ₦2.3356405477527023356000 and ₦2.464566135010396116000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Minted compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦869.68341838735178136000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MTD?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MTD behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Minted

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:53:16 (UTC+8)

Minted (MTD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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