Minted Price (MTD)
The live Minted (MTD) price today is $ 0.00178989, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00178989 per MTD.
Minted currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 331,502, with a circulating supply of 185.21M MTD. During the last 24 hours, MTD traded between $ 0.00171977 (low) and $ 0.0018147 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.640362, while the all-time low was $ 0.00107162.
In short-term performance, MTD moved +0.37% in the last hour and +21.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 977.43.
The current Market Cap of Minted is $ 331.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 977.43. The circulating supply of MTD is 185.21M, with a total supply of 999999988.9564211. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79M.
+0.37%
+0.87%
+21.76%
+21.76%
In 2040, the price of Minted could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners.
Minted™ provide these key functions:
Minted offers below main features:
Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform.
There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month)
Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf
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What is Minted about?
Minted.network is a decentralized NFT platform that serves as a digital bazaar for discovering, trading, and finding NFT gems. It is native to Ethereum and Cronos, aiming to provide tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities without technical complexities.
What makes Minted unique?
Minted offers several unique features, including self-custodial trading, multi-chain support for Ethereum and Cronos, a native $MTD token designed to incentivize long-term supporters, and a security-first approach with fully audited smart contracts by Blocksec.
What's the history of Minted?
Minted concluded its public sale on August 10th, 2022, and $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance.
What can Minted be used for?
Minted can be used for trading NFTs, earning rewards through listing and staking, and participating in platform governance. It also provides tools for collection owners to manage and offer utilities to their communities.
What's next for Minted?
Minted plans to expand its platform with features such as a launchpad and rewards systems, including listing and staking opportunities. The $MTD token may also be used for governance in the future.
What is Minted's current price?
Minted trades at ₦2.4308713723446067692000, reflecting a price movement of 0.87% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of MTD?
With a market cap of ₦450216896.94617090056000, MTD is ranked #3979 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Minted generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of MTD?
There are 185207721.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Minted fluctuated between ₦2.3356405477527023356000 and ₦2.464566135010396116000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Minted compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦869.68341838735178136000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence MTD?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cronos Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does MTD behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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