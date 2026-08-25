MINKY Price Today

The live MINKY (MINKY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINKY.

MINKY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,042.04, with a circulating supply of 10.00B MINKY. During the last 24 hours, MINKY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINKY moved +2.43% in the last hour and +34.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MINKY (MINKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.04K$ 17.04K $ 17.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.04K$ 17.04K $ 17.04K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MINKY is $ 17.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINKY is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.04K.