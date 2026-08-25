minidev Price Today

The live minidev (MINI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINI.

minidev currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 159,722, with a circulating supply of 71.64B MINI. During the last 24 hours, MINI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINI moved +1.49% in the last hour and +67.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

minidev (MINI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.72K$ 159.72K $ 159.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 222.95K$ 222.95K $ 222.95K Circulation Supply 71.64B 71.64B 71.64B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of minidev is $ 159.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINI is 71.64B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.95K.