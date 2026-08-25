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The live minidev price today is 0 USD.MINI market cap is 159,722 USD. Track real-time MINI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live minidev price today is 0 USD.MINI market cap is 159,722 USD. Track real-time MINI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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minidev Price (MINI)

Unlisted

1 MINI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000222
$0.00000222$0.00000222
-0.13%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
minidev (MINI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:52:57 (UTC+8)

minidev Price Today

The live minidev (MINI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINI.

minidev currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 159,722, with a circulating supply of 71.64B MINI. During the last 24 hours, MINI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINI moved +1.49% in the last hour and +67.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

minidev (MINI) Market Information

$ 159.72K
$ 159.72K$ 159.72K

--
----

$ 222.95K
$ 222.95K$ 222.95K

71.64B
71.64B 71.64B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of minidev is $ 159.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINI is 71.64B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.95K.

minidev Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.49%

-0.17%

+67.74%

+67.74%

Price Prediction for minidev

minidev (MINI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MINI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
minidev (MINI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of minidev could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price minidev will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MINI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking minidev Price Prediction.

What is minidev (MINI)

Minidev is an AI agent for building Farcaster mini apps, allowing non-technical creators to develop, edit, and launch web3 applications through natural language.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About minidev

What is the live trading price of minidev today?

The current trading price of minidev stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MINI?

MINI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for minidev?

In the last 24 hours, minidev has seen a price movement of -0.17%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has minidev traded in today?

Within the past day, minidev fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About minidev

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:52:57 (UTC+8)

minidev (MINI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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