What is MineTard AI about?

MineTard is the first AI-powered token on Solana, designed to self-learn and play Minecraft autonomously. It live-streams its gameplay on platforms like X and Kick, offering an interactive and entertaining experience for the community. Holders of the token can influence its in-game behavior by paying to shape its actions, enhancing the engagement and fun for everyone involved.

What makes MineTard AI unique?

MineTard stands out as the first AI token on the Solana blockchain. It utilizes advanced AI technologies such as OpenAI's Sonnet 3.5 for gameplay and Llama 3.1 for generating creative content, including images and engaging in-game names. This combination of cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology creates a unique and innovative experience in the world of Minecraft.

What is the current price of MineTard AI?

MineTard AI (MTARD) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.66% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does MineTard AI play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MTARD often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MTARD being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MTARD recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of MineTard AI?

There are 999727724.51118 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MTARD?

MineTard AI currently holds market rank #7754 with a market capitalization of ₦20462349.9533417290928000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has MineTard AI performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.66% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does MineTard AI compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MTARD demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.