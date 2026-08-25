Minerva Wallet Price (MIVA)
The live Minerva Wallet (MIVA) price today is $ 0.00107878, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00107878 per MIVA.
Minerva Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,246.06, with a circulating supply of 14.13M MIVA. During the last 24 hours, MIVA traded between $ 0.00105861 (low) and $ 0.00108964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.576706, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MIVA moved -0.08% in the last hour and -34.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.21.
The current Market Cap of Minerva Wallet is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.21. The circulating supply of MIVA is 14.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.
-0.08%
+0.03%
-34.77%
-34.77%
In 2040, the price of Minerva Wallet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.
The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.
With various incentive and rewarding programs the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
About Minerva Wallet The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.
What makes Minerva Wallet unique The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.
What's next for Minerva Wallet With various incentive and rewarding programs, the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.
What is the live trading price of Minerva Wallet today?
The current trading price of Minerva Wallet stands at ₦1.4651042349294732584000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for MIVA?
MIVA recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Minerva Wallet?
In the last 24 hours, Minerva Wallet has seen a price movement of 0.03%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Minerva Wallet traded in today?
Within the past day, Minerva Wallet fluctuated between ₦1.4377111126816308108000 and ₦1.4798533329766506992000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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