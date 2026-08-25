Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Minerva Wallet price today is 0.00107878 USD.MIVA market cap is 15,246.06 USD. Track real-time MIVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Minerva Wallet price today is 0.00107878 USD.MIVA market cap is 15,246.06 USD. Track real-time MIVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About MIVA

MIVA Price Info

What is MIVA

MIVA Official Website

MIVA Tokenomics

MIVA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Minerva Wallet Logo

Minerva Wallet Price (MIVA)

Unlisted

1 MIVA to USD Live Price:

$0.001079
$0.001079$0.001079
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:52:20 (UTC+8)

Minerva Wallet Price Today

The live Minerva Wallet (MIVA) price today is $ 0.00107878, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00107878 per MIVA.

Minerva Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,246.06, with a circulating supply of 14.13M MIVA. During the last 24 hours, MIVA traded between $ 0.00105861 (low) and $ 0.00108964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.576706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIVA moved -0.08% in the last hour and -34.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.21.

Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Market Information

$ 15.25K
$ 15.25K$ 15.25K

$ 0.21
$ 0.21$ 0.21

$ 1.08M
$ 1.08M$ 1.08M

14.13M
14.13M 14.13M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Minerva Wallet is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.21. The circulating supply of MIVA is 14.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.

Minerva Wallet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00105861
$ 0.00105861$ 0.00105861
24H Low
$ 0.00108964
$ 0.00108964$ 0.00108964
24H High

$ 0.00105861
$ 0.00105861$ 0.00105861

$ 0.00108964
$ 0.00108964$ 0.00108964

$ 0.576706
$ 0.576706$ 0.576706

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.08%

+0.03%

-34.77%

-34.77%

Price Prediction for Minerva Wallet

Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIVA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Minerva Wallet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Minerva Wallet will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIVA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Minerva Wallet Price Prediction.

What is Minerva Wallet (MIVA)

The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.

The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.

With various incentive and rewarding programs the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Gnosis Chain Ecosystem

About Minerva Wallet

About Minerva Wallet The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.

What makes Minerva Wallet unique The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.

What's next for Minerva Wallet With various incentive and rewarding programs, the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.

What is the live trading price of Minerva Wallet today?

The current trading price of Minerva Wallet stands at ₦1.4651042349294732584000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MIVA?

MIVA recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Minerva Wallet?

In the last 24 hours, Minerva Wallet has seen a price movement of 0.03%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Minerva Wallet traded in today?

Within the past day, Minerva Wallet fluctuated between ₦1.4377111126816308108000 and ₦1.4798533329766506992000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Minerva Wallet

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:52:20 (UTC+8)

Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Minerva Wallet

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.8223
$3.8223$3.8223

+3,722.30%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7025
$0.7025$0.7025

+90.37%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.9229
$2.9229$2.9229

-26.92%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5272
$0.5272$0.5272

+3.82%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.8223
$3.8223$3.8223

+3,722.30%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.070684
$0.070684$0.070684

+90.89%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7025
$0.7025$0.7025

+90.37%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22391
$0.22391$0.22391

+25.96%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089352
$0.089352$0.089352

+16.24%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage