Minerva Wallet Price Today

The live Minerva Wallet (MIVA) price today is $ 0.00107878, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00107878 per MIVA.

Minerva Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,246.06, with a circulating supply of 14.13M MIVA. During the last 24 hours, MIVA traded between $ 0.00105861 (low) and $ 0.00108964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.576706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIVA moved -0.08% in the last hour and -34.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.21.

Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.25K$ 15.25K $ 15.25K Volume (24H) $ 0.21$ 0.21 $ 0.21 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 14.13M 14.13M 14.13M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Minerva Wallet is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.21. The circulating supply of MIVA is 14.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.