Mindscraft Price Today

The live Mindscraft (MINDS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINDS.

Mindscraft currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,483.77, with a circulating supply of 999.58M MINDS. During the last 24 hours, MINDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04649351, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINDS moved -- in the last hour and +27.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mindscraft (MINDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.48K$ 15.48K $ 15.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.48K$ 15.48K $ 15.48K Circulation Supply 999.58M 999.58M 999.58M Total Supply 999,582,662.842148 999,582,662.842148 999,582,662.842148

The current Market Cap of Mindscraft is $ 15.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINDS is 999.58M, with a total supply of 999582662.842148. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.48K.