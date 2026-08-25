Which blockchain network does Minds run on?

Minds operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MINDS?

The token is priced at ₦7.7237468219211571936000, marking a price movement of 12.04% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Minds belong to?

Minds falls under the SocialFi,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MINDS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Minds?

Its market capitalization is ₦124101572.86878270584000, placing the asset at rank #5597. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MINDS is currently circulating?

There are 16067196.340445727 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Minds today?

Over the past day, MINDS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Minds fluctuated between ₦6.8925821805885058336000 and ₦7.801132052743272348000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.