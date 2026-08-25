Mind Body Soul Price Today

The live Mind Body Soul (MBS) price today is $ 0.03739242, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03739242 per MBS.

Mind Body Soul currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,962, with a circulating supply of 5.00M MBS. During the last 24 hours, MBS traded between $ 0.03738245 (low) and $ 0.0373989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.088, while the all-time low was $ 0.00823642.

In short-term performance, MBS moved -- in the last hour and -6.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99.

Mind Body Soul (MBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.96K$ 186.96K $ 186.96K Volume (24H) $ 1.99$ 1.99 $ 1.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.96K$ 186.96K $ 186.96K Circulation Supply 5.00M 5.00M 5.00M Total Supply 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mind Body Soul is $ 186.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99. The circulating supply of MBS is 5.00M, with a total supply of 5000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.96K.