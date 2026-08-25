MINATIVERSE Price Today

The live MINATIVERSE (MNTC) price today is $ 0.092978, with a 16.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current MNTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.092978 per MNTC.

MINATIVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 509,053, with a circulating supply of 5.47M MNTC. During the last 24 hours, MNTC traded between $ 0.074978 (low) and $ 0.097994 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.03194247.

In short-term performance, MNTC moved +0.01% in the last hour and +55.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.99K.

MINATIVERSE (MNTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 509.05K$ 509.05K $ 509.05K Volume (24H) $ 3.99K$ 3.99K $ 3.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 962.32K$ 962.32K $ 962.32K Circulation Supply 5.47M 5.47M 5.47M Total Supply 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0

The current Market Cap of MINATIVERSE is $ 509.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.99K. The circulating supply of MNTC is 5.47M, with a total supply of 10349999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 962.32K.