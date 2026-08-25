MilkyWay Price Today

The live MilkyWay (MILK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current MILK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MILK.

MilkyWay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,636, with a circulating supply of 1.20B MILK. During the last 24 hours, MILK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.161821, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MILK moved -- in the last hour and -8.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MilkyWay (MILK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.64K$ 41.64K $ 41.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.64K$ 41.64K $ 41.64K Circulation Supply 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B Total Supply 1,200,000,000.0 1,200,000,000.0 1,200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MilkyWay is $ 41.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MILK is 1.20B, with a total supply of 1200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.64K.