What is MILKBAG about?

MILKBAG is a digital meme project on the Solana blockchain that aims to become a leading figure in the cryptocurrency space. It combines entertainment and utility, inspired by the success of other memecoins, to build a community-driven ecosystem centered around humor, creativity, and collective participation.

What is the current live price of MILKBAG?

MILKBAG is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 11.19% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MILKBAG market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is MILKBAG's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7057, supported by a market capitalization of ₦38573101.54106203256000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 925067419.926409 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence MILKBAG's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.