MILEI Token Price Today

The live MILEI Token (MILEI) price today is $ 0.00232666, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MILEI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00232666 per MILEI.

MILEI Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,267, with a circulating supply of 10.00M MILEI. During the last 24 hours, MILEI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.378642, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140922.

In short-term performance, MILEI moved -- in the last hour and +33.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 118.70.

MILEI Token (MILEI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.27K$ 23.27K $ 23.27K Volume (24H) $ 118.70$ 118.70 $ 118.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.27K$ 23.27K $ 23.27K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MILEI Token is $ 23.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.70. The circulating supply of MILEI is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.27K.