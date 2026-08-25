What is Milady Wif Hat about?

Welcome to $LADYF, the meme coin inspired by the iconic Milady NFT collection featuring a hat. $LADYF captures the essence of a memetically optimized token.

What makes Milady Wif Hat unique?

$LADYF stands out from other meme coins as a self-organized powerhouse. It serves as a currency of cultural influence and charm. The introduction of Milady with a hat positions $LADYF as the ultimate symbol of style, the currency of karma, and the accumulation of cuteness.

What can Milady Wif Hat be used for?

The Milady with a hat token is deeply connected to $LADYF. Join us on this journey where memes blend with elegance, charm, and the iconic hat.

What is Milady Wif Hat's current price?

Milady Wif Hat trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of LADYF?

With a market cap of ₦526569962.52741544216000, LADYF is ranked #3816 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Milady Wif Hat generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of LADYF?

There are 1000000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Milady Wif Hat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Milady Wif Hat compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence LADYF?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does LADYF behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.