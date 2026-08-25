What is Mikawa Inu about?

Born from the spirit of the wild, the Mikawa Inu ($SHIKOKU) token draws inspiration from the fierce yet loyal Shikoku dog—a legendary hunter from the rugged mountains of Japan. Known for its bravery, cunning, and devotion, the Shikoku dog is more than just a pet. It symbolizes loyalty, strength, and freedom, which is exactly

What the Mikawa Inu token represents in the crypto world.

What makes Mikawa Inu unique?

As a meme token, $SHIKOKU isn’t just here for laughs. It aims to build a loyal pack of holders ready to break free from the mainstream and hunt for the best gains on the Solana network. Whether you're a crypto veteran or a meme enthusiast looking for the next moonshot, Mikawa Inu is your ride or die.

How much is Mikawa Inu worth right now?

Mikawa Inu is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 9.25% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SHIKOKU going up or down today?

SHIKOKU has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is Mikawa Inu today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SHIKOKU.

What makes Mikawa Inu different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed category and built on the -- network, SHIKOKU offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SHIKOKU exists in the market?

There are 998398272356352.2 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Mikawa Inu's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.