Midas The Minotaur Price Today

The live Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIDAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIDAS.

Midas The Minotaur currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 449,954, with a circulating supply of 8.89B MIDAS. During the last 24 hours, MIDAS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIDAS moved +1.49% in the last hour and +23.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 449.95K$ 449.95K $ 449.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 449.95K$ 449.95K $ 449.95K Circulation Supply 8.89B 8.89B 8.89B Total Supply 8,888,888,888.0 8,888,888,888.0 8,888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of Midas The Minotaur is $ 449.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIDAS is 8.89B, with a total supply of 8888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 449.95K.