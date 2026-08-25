MICROWAVED Price Today

The live MICROWAVED (MICROWAVED) price today is $ 0, with a 6.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current MICROWAVED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MICROWAVED.

MICROWAVED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,235.8, with a circulating supply of 999.48M MICROWAVED. During the last 24 hours, MICROWAVED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MICROWAVED moved +0.22% in the last hour and +24.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MICROWAVED (MICROWAVED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.24K$ 14.24K $ 14.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.24K$ 14.24K $ 14.24K Circulation Supply 999.48M 999.48M 999.48M Total Supply 999,478,011.399275 999,478,011.399275 999,478,011.399275

The current Market Cap of MICROWAVED is $ 14.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MICROWAVED is 999.48M, with a total supply of 999478011.399275. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.24K.