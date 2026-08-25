MicroPets Price Today

The live MicroPets (PETS) price today is $ 0.09744, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current PETS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09744 per PETS.

MicroPets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,421, with a circulating supply of 1.16M PETS. During the last 24 hours, PETS traded between $ 0.096902 (low) and $ 0.100009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116052, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PETS moved -0.50% in the last hour and +18.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 787.72.

MicroPets (PETS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.42K$ 113.42K $ 113.42K Volume (24H) $ 787.72$ 787.72 $ 787.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.39K$ 142.39K $ 142.39K Circulation Supply 1.16M 1.16M 1.16M Total Supply 1,460,912.0 1,460,912.0 1,460,912.0

The current Market Cap of MicroPets is $ 113.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 787.72. The circulating supply of PETS is 1.16M, with a total supply of 1460912.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.39K.