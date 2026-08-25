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The live Micro GPT price today is 0 USD.$MICRO market cap is 86,827 USD. Track real-time $MICRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Micro GPT price today is 0 USD.$MICRO market cap is 86,827 USD. Track real-time $MICRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Micro GPT Logo

Micro GPT Price ($MICRO)

Unlisted

1 $MICRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00008654
$0.00008654$0.00008654
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Micro GPT ($MICRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:48:05 (UTC+8)

Micro GPT Price Today

The live Micro GPT ($MICRO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MICRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $MICRO.

Micro GPT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,827, with a circulating supply of 1.00B $MICRO. During the last 24 hours, $MICRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.054803, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MICRO moved -0.41% in the last hour and +33.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Micro GPT ($MICRO) Market Information

$ 86.83K
$ 86.83K$ 86.83K

--
----

$ 86.83K
$ 86.83K$ 86.83K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Micro GPT is $ 86.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $MICRO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.83K.

Micro GPT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.054803
$ 0.054803$ 0.054803

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.41%

+0.66%

+33.11%

+33.11%

Price Prediction for Micro GPT

Micro GPT ($MICRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $MICRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Micro GPT ($MICRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Micro GPT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Micro GPT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $MICRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Micro GPT Price Prediction.

What is Micro GPT ($MICRO)

MicroGPT revolutionizes how developers work, offering contextual support at every stage of the software development process. From providing code completions and chat support within IDEs to explaining code and answering documentation queries on GitHub, MicroGPT enhances the entire development workflow. It enables developers to concentrate on adding value, fostering innovation, and experiencing greater job satisfaction.

By utilizing MicroGPT, developers can dedicate more time to solving complex problems and collaborating effectively, while reducing the time spent on repetitive and routine tasks. This shift in focus is reflected in the feedback from users; developers utilizing MicroGPT report a satisfaction rate up to 75% higher than those who do not, and they are up to 55% more efficient in coding. This efficiency does not come at the cost of quality, leading to the delivery of superior software at a faster pace.

MicroGPT stands out among AI coding assistants by integrating directly with top code editors such as Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, and Neovim. It is also uniquely integrated into GitHub, unlike its competitors. With its widespread adoption by millions of individual users and tens of thousands of business clients, MicroGPT has become the most popular AI developer tool globally, offering a significant competitive edge that developers specifically request.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Micro GPT ($MICRO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About Micro GPT

What is Micro GPT about?

MicroGPT revolutionizes the software development process by providing contextual support at every stage. It offers code completions, chat support within IDEs, and assistance with code explanations and documentation queries on GitHub. By streamlining the development workflow, MicroGPT allows developers to focus on adding value, fostering innovation, and enhancing job satisfaction.

What makes Micro GPT unique?

MicroGPT stands out as a leading AI coding assistant due to its seamless integration with top code editors like Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, and Neovim. It is also uniquely integrated into GitHub, a feature not offered by its competitors. With millions of individual users and tens of thousands of business clients, MicroGPT has become the most popular AI developer tool globally, providing a competitive edge that developers specifically seek.

What can Micro GPT be used for?

MicroGPT enables developers to allocate more time to solving complex problems and collaborating effectively, while reducing the time spent on repetitive and routine tasks. Users report up to a 75% higher satisfaction rate and up to 55% greater coding efficiency compared to those not using MicroGPT. This increased efficiency does not compromise quality, resulting in faster delivery of superior software.

What is Micro GPT trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Is $MICRO attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Software as a service,Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Micro GPT market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about $MICRO?

With 1000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Micro GPT compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦74.42862065188446484000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Micro GPT being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Micro GPT's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Micro GPT

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:48:05 (UTC+8)

Micro GPT ($MICRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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