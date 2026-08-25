mfercoin Price Today

The live mfercoin (MFER) price today is $ 0, with a 16.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current MFER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MFER.

mfercoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 703,592, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MFER. During the last 24 hours, MFER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.263597, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MFER moved +1.66% in the last hour and +54.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.73K.

mfercoin (MFER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 703.59K$ 703.59K $ 703.59K Volume (24H) $ 33.73K$ 33.73K $ 33.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 703.59K$ 703.59K $ 703.59K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,066.04 999,998,066.04 999,998,066.04

The current Market Cap of mfercoin is $ 703.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.73K. The circulating supply of MFER is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998066.04. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703.59K.