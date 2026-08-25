What is MEW WOOF DAO about?

MEW WOOF DAO ($MWD) is a meme token on the TRC-20 network developed by the MarsDAO team. It represents a philosophy of survival and triumph in the current bull run. The token was created using SunPump, a platform introduced by Tron founder Justin Sun based on the Fairlaunch principle, and is fully community-owned.

Which blockchain network does MEW WOOF DAO run on?

MEW WOOF DAO operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MWD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does MEW WOOF DAO belong to?

MEW WOOF DAO falls under the Meme,Tron Ecosystem,Sun Pump Ecosystem,TRON Meme category. This classification helps investors compare MWD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of MEW WOOF DAO?

Its market capitalization is ₦62899606.53379152792000, placing the asset at rank #5677. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MWD is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for MEW WOOF DAO today?

Over the past day, MWD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, MEW WOOF DAO fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.