What is Meupass about?

Meupass is an innovative platform designed to revolutionize the event and gastronomy sectors by offering technological solutions for seamless event check-ins, restaurant tab openings, and QR code-based ordering, sending requests directly to the kitchen. Additionally, Meupass leverages blockchain technology to reward investors by distributing 10% of annual profits to MPS token holders. Our goal is to enhance efficiency for both users and businesses.

What is the current trading price of Meupass?

Meupass (MPS) is currently priced at ₦4.801198104639197856000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of -5.51% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Meupass's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Payment Solutions,RWA Protocol,Liquid Staking sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MPS?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Meupass's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6083 with a market capitalization of ₦83438336.71495768236000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MPS?

With 17375973.407601155 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Meupass's recent performance?

The price range between ₦4.7889207707214737248000 and ₦5.2319641192435938664000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Meupass stack up against similar assets?

Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Payment Solutions,RWA Protocol,Liquid Staking tokens, MPS continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.