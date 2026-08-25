What is Metropolis about?

Metropolis is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that integrates the Liquidity Book (LB) model into the Sonic ecosystem. It enables users to trade with zero slippage and earn real yield while maintaining full control as a DeFi Market Maker.

What makes Metropolis unique?

Metropolis stands out by utilizing the Liquidity Book feature, which concentrates liquidity into single bins. This approach enhances efficiency and flexibility in liquidity provisioning, ensuring seamless trading experiences with minimal fees and zero slippage. Unlike traditional models, the Liquidity Book employs a constant sum price formula instead of a constant product formula, similar to Uniswap V3's tick concept but with a different pricing mechanism.

What is the live price of Metropolis?

Metropolis is trading at ₦10.1284745352042385728000, showing a price movement of 6.50% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is METRO today?

The price volatility of METRO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Metropolis?

The token fluctuated between ₦8.7887919581621351724000 (low) and ₦10.5620246797346671572000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has METRO generated?

In the last 24 hours, METRO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦4970.6905020874248000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Metropolis?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does METRO compare to other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Sonic Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Sonic Ecosystem category, METRO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.