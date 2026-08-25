What is METERA about?

Metera is your key to auto-rebalanced tokenized indexes on the Cardano blockchain. Designed for investors and fund managers, our indexes are purpose-built to quickly deploy capital across various curated baskets of auto-rebalanced high-potential tokens. Our instruments verify on-chain user ownership of the assets while still following a strategy crafted by vetted managers, mitigating the risk of investments and blockchain usage.

Which blockchain network does METERA run on?

METERA operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of METERA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does METERA belong to?

METERA falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Cardano Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare METERA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of METERA?

Its market capitalization is ₦20073454.5366005449148000, placing the asset at rank #7702. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of METERA is currently circulating?

There are 502085374.888981 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for METERA today?

Over the past day, METERA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, METERA fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.