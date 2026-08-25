MetaVPad Price Today

The live MetaVPad (METAV) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METAV.

MetaVPad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,646, with a circulating supply of 220.00M METAV. During the last 24 hours, METAV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.480879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METAV moved -0.50% in the last hour and +16.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.59.

MetaVPad (METAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.65K$ 86.65K $ 86.65K Volume (24H) $ 1.59$ 1.59 $ 1.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 766.82K$ 766.82K $ 766.82K Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,946,623,288.267233 1,946,623,288.267233 1,946,623,288.267233

The current Market Cap of MetaVPad is $ 86.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.59. The circulating supply of METAV is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1946623288.267233. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 766.82K.