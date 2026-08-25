What is Metaverser about?

Metaverser is a revolutionary new virtual world that offers players the opportunity to explore, create, and interact in a vast and immersive 3D environment.

What makes Metaverser unique?

The Metaverser platform is the first of its kind, allowing players to seamlessly switch between different gaming platforms while still earning rewards and progressing in the game.

Which blockchain network does Metaverser run on?

Metaverser operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MTVT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Metaverser belong to?

Metaverser falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Play To Earn,RPG,MMO category. This classification helps investors compare MTVT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Metaverser?

Its market capitalization is ₦27944515.78441280128000, placing the asset at rank #7563. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MTVT is currently circulating?

There are 624598120.4382851 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Metaverser today?

Over the past day, MTVT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Metaverser fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.