Metaverse Index Price Today

The live Metaverse Index (MVI) price today is $ 4.37, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current MVI to USD conversion rate is $ 4.37 per MVI.

Metaverse Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 412,918, with a circulating supply of 94.59K MVI. During the last 24 hours, MVI traded between $ 4.29 (low) and $ 4.41 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 372.65, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MVI moved -0.41% in the last hour and +23.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.62.

Metaverse Index (MVI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 412.92K$ 412.92K $ 412.92K Volume (24H) $ 115.62$ 115.62 $ 115.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 412.92K$ 412.92K $ 412.92K Circulation Supply 94.59K 94.59K 94.59K Total Supply 94,587.23186613139 94,587.23186613139 94,587.23186613139

The current Market Cap of Metaverse Index is $ 412.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.62. The circulating supply of MVI is 94.59K, with a total supply of 94587.23186613139. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 412.92K.