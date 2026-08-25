What is Metaverse Face about?

Metaverse Face is a decentralized blockchain platform offering unique Face NFTs for the Metaverse. It enables users to create, collect, and sell NFTs representing virtual character faces, each with distinct features. Users can design their own character faces. The platform aims to partner with games and virtual reality platforms to establish a leading market in the Metaverse.

What makes Metaverse Face unique?

Metaverse Face stands out by addressing a significant challenge in the NFT world: creating new and unique digital assets. Unlike many NFTs that are variations of the same character with minor changes, Metaverse Face focuses on creating highly distinctive and complex facial features, akin to the uniqueness of a fingerprint. This ensures each NFT is truly one-of-a-kind.

What's the history of Metaverse Face?

Metaverse Face has launched its platform at https://app.metaversefacemaker.com/, where users can generate, collect, and sell NFTs using both the ETH and BSC networks. This launch marks the beginning of its journey in the Metaverse, aiming to become a key player in virtual world character design and the NFT marketplace.

What's next for Metaverse Face?

As the Metaverse expands, Metaverse Face is poised to grow alongside it. The platform plans to collaborate with numerous games and virtual reality platforms, further establishing itself as a leader in the NFT and Metaverse spaces. With its unique approach to facial NFTs, Metaverse Face is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for diverse and customizable virtual characters.

What can Metaverse Face be used for?

Metaverse Face allows users to create, collect, and sell unique facial NFTs for use in the Metaverse. Users can design their own character faces for integration into various virtual worlds, games, and reality platforms. The platform also serves as a marketplace for buying and selling these NFTs, utilizing both ETH and BSC networks for transactions.

What is the current market price of MEFA?

It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.88% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Metaverse Face have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, MEFA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for MEFA?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of MEFA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Metaverse Face?

It has traded between ₦ and ₦, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of MEFA on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated MEFA is within the -- ecosystem.