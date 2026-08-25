What is Metavault Trade about?

Metavault.Trade is a decentralized exchange designed to offer a wide range of trading features and deep liquidity for major cryptocurrencies. It supports two primary trading options: spot trading with swaps and limit orders, and perpetual futures trading with up to 30x leverage for both short and long positions.

What makes Metavault Trade unique?

Metavault.Trade stands out as a go-to platform for traders seeking control over their funds without compromising their personal data. Its innovative design provides several advantages, including low transaction fees, minimal price impact even for large orders, and protection against liquidation events through its Chainlink oracle-based pricing mechanism. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive platform that combines spot and leverage trading in one place.

Which blockchain network does Metavault Trade run on?

Metavault Trade operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MVX?

The token is priced at ₦44.0376152052980935708000, marking a price movement of 6.35% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Metavault Trade belong to?

Metavault Trade falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Polygon Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem,Linea Ecosystem,Scroll Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MVX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Metavault Trade?

Its market capitalization is ₦110828742.73848204940000, placing the asset at rank #5743. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MVX is currently circulating?

There are 2512599.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Metavault Trade today?

Over the past day, MVX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Metavault Trade fluctuated between ₦41.3980427374737669740000 and ₦44.2971776011338718844000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.